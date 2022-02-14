-
“Remember in November” became the rallying cry this year among many Kentucky teachers, highlighting their deep rift with Governor Matt Bevin over pension…
-
The head of Kentucky’s retirement system for public sector workers says funding continues to be a challenge. Pension funds have decreased as retirements…
-
The head of Kentucky’s troubled pension system says there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but the light is a long way off. "For the past two years,…
-
Teachers across Kentucky are giving mixed reviews on a new plan to reform the state’s retirement systems for public sector workers. One Warren County…
-
Foiled in state court, a Jefferson County Public Schools teacher filed a federal court suit Monday claiming the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System…
-
Six state lawmakers are being tasked with finding solutions to Kentucky’s under-funded retirement system for public school teachers. Legislators debated a…
-
Analysts say Kentucky will need to hire more state employees or have them pay more into the retirement system in order to reverse the state’s pension…
-
The head of Kentucky’s Chamber of Commerce says he’s not giving up hopes that lawmakers will fix the state’s troubled pension systems.Dave Adkisson says…
-
With two working days to go, Kentucky lawmakers still haven’t nailed down legislation to address the state’s growing heroin problem and it’s ailing…
-
House Speaker Greg Stumbo’s $3.3 billion bonding bailout of the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System won’t pass this session, but a smaller…