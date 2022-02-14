-
Government employees in Kentucky who sued over state investment decisions have taken their case to the state's Supreme Court after a lower court said they…
State Auditor Mike Harmon says Kentucky’s pension agencies aren’t properly disclosing how they invest their money and how much they pay investment…
The head of Kentucky’s retirement system for public sector workers says funding continues to be a challenge. Pension funds have decreased as retirements…
The head of Kentucky’s troubled pension system says there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but the light is a long way off. "For the past two years,…
Teachers across Kentucky are giving mixed reviews on a new plan to reform the state’s retirement systems for public sector workers. One Warren County…
Jim Carroll started working for Kentucky’s state parks system in 1978 making $780 a month.“So I knew the pay wasn’t good but I knew that it was a place…
Kentucky’s public pension system, which officially faces an $18.1 billion unfunded liability, might be in worse shape than previously thought.The bigger…
A new study shows that Kentucky has the worst-funded pension system in the nation, compounded by the fact that of all the states, the commonwealth is…
A judge has partially granted Gov. Matt Bevin’s request to remove a pension board member while a lawsuit over his dismissal is ongoing.In an order,…
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has asked a judge to dissolve his order that allows Thomas Elliott to remain on the Kentucky Retirement Systems board.Bevin…