The court battle continues over who has to pay attorney’s fees for gay couples who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis for refusing to issue marriage…
As a candidate for governor in 2015, Matt Bevin said he “absolutely supported” a Kentucky county clerk who stopped issuing marriage licenses because of…
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis said she will run for reelection next year. One of the men who was denied a license by Davis in 2015 is considering running…
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis’ refusal to issue marriage licenses during the summer of 2015 will cost Kentucky taxpayers $224,000. In a U.S. District Court…
A federal appeals court says a gay couple's lawsuit seeking damages from a Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue them a marriage license can proceed.…
A county clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples last year is asking a federal judge not to make her pay legal fees…
The Kentucky attorney general's office says a county clerk who went to jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has violated the…
A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples is asking a federal appeals court to dismiss a…
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Kentucky clerk Kim Davis has obeyed his orders in the months since she spent five nights in jail for refusing to…
This story has been updated.A federal judge has ordered Gov. Steve Beshear to weigh in on whether altered marriage licenses issued by Rowan County Clerk…