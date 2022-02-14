-
Kentucky has become the first state in the nation to mandate the use of face protection for high school softball players. The new rule applies to…
-
Six Kentucky high school football champions are being crowned Friday and Saturday in Bowling Green.Belfry of Pike County beat Louisville Central 14-7 in…
-
Kentucky’s six high school state football championship games will remain in Bowling Green through 2018.The Kentucky High School Athletic Association…
-
A former WKU basketball star is being honored for her prolific high school career.Crystal Kelly is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic…
-
Next year’s girls high school basketball state championship will be the last one played at WKU’s Diddle Arena for at least two years. The Kentucky High…
-
Update at 9:49 pm:Bardstown beat Pleasure Ridge Park 75-70 Thursday night.Update at 12:43 pm:McCracken County beat Wayne County Thursday afternoon,…
-
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association says it’s monitoring the weather situation related to the six football championship games being played…
-
The leader of Kentucky’s high school sports governing board is trying to clarify the group’s position on postgame handshakes.The Kentucky High School…
-
The leader of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association says he’s pleased with the job WKU has done in hosting the state football finals. That might…
-
Kentucky lawmakers are reviewing a proposal that would place middle school athletics under the control of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association,…