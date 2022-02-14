-
O. Leonard Press, who built Kentucky Educational Television into a nationally respected model for educational, cultural, historical and public affairs…
A new Kentucky Educational Television documentary is centering on the life and career of famed local writer and poet, Robert Penn Warren.The All the…
Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate David Patterson is suing Kentucky Educational Television over his exclusion from an upcoming debate. David Patterson is…
The Kentucky chapter of the ACLU is asking Kentucky Educational Television to adopt more inclusive rules related to who it invites to appear on its…
The ex-wife of a former Kentucky lawmaker serving life in prison for murder has agreed to a public television interview this weekend.Tracey Damron is…