The rate of Kentucky youth in foster care has hit a record high according to a new report released Tuesday. The 2019 Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book…
Kentucky ranks 9th nationwide in the rate of foster kids living in group homes or institutions. And while the percentage of foster kids in group homes…
Fewer Kentucky children are living in poverty now compared to 2017. That’s according to the new Kentucky Youth Advocates County Data Book, which looks at…
The leader of the Kentucky Youth Advocates is renewing his call for state lawmakers to pass an Earned Income Tax Credit.Terry Brooks points out the…
Despite improvement in the national economy in recent years, more Kentucky children were living in poverty in 2014 than the year prior, according to data…
New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Kentucky ranks 40th in the nation for child poverty.The Census Bureau’s American Community Survey says…
A report says Kentucky has among the highest percentages of children who have had three or more adverse experiences in their homes.Those experiences…
A new report that found increasing efforts to protect Kentucky children from abuse is drawing cautious praise from child advocates. According to the…