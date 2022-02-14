-
The troubled Kentucky Wired broadband initiative received another public lashing on Thursday as state legislators weighed in on a scathing audit of the…
In October 2015, state officials in Kentucky signed a contract to install 3,000 miles of fiber optic cable in an effort to bring high-speed internet…
Republican leaders of the state House of Representatives have asked a top official from former Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration to answer questions…
The leader of the Kentucky House of Representatives is calling for an investigation into the deal that created the Kentucky Wired high-speed internet…
Businesses that have invested in Kentucky’s delayed statewide broadband network are concerned that the budget passed by legislators earlier this week…
Kentucky’s statewide broadband internet project, KentuckyWired, will be complete by mid-2019, according to Gov. Matt Bevin.The $324 million public-private…