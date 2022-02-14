-
Kentucky’s moratorium on disconnecting utility customers during the pandemic has ended and some residents in Owensboro are among those being cut off from…
-
Amid last year’s fight over net-metering legislation, a lobbyist working on behalf of utilities asked the regulatory agency that oversees utilities to…
-
Ashes from the coal burned to fuel America’s appetite for energy are buried in unlined pits and landfills scattered across the country.Now, first the…
-
Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ latest rate hike puts ratepayers on the hook to pay $269,000 for a secretive utility industry…
-
With the latest rate hike, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers will help pick up the tab for membership dues at trade groups that…
-
Ashes from the coal burned to fuel America’s appetite for energy are buried in unlined pits and landfills scattered across the country.Now, first the…
-
A Republican state senator has introduced net metering legislation that would require state regulators to set rates for the solar power that customers…