Kentucky has a complicated relationship with tobacco. At one time the plant was the biggest cash crop in the state. But that’s changed dramatically. Back…
A new policy will require minors to bring an adult with them if they’re going to the Kentucky State Fair at night.The policy, announced through a press…
The Fireball ride had been running for just over an hour at the 2018 Kentucky State Fair when something went wrong, and ride operator Duanne Haywood and a…
The Kentucky State Fair starts on Thursday, and the presenting sponsor will be a hemp production company — a first in the fair’s 115-year history.State…
State officials are raising awareness about the Zika virus at this year's Kentucky State Fair.Officials from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services,…
The chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board has named a committee to evaluate the event, which saw attendance drop by about 100,000 this year to the…
The Louisville woman whose prize winning recipe for buttermilk pie featured a store-bought crust has lost her winning blue ribbon.Kentucky State Fair…
The Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion country ham sold for a record $2 million at a charity auction this morning.Owners of Louisville's Hermitage Farms,…
Kentucky's annual showcase of its people's work, hobbies and talents gets underway Thursday morning when the gates open for the 2014 Kentucky State…
The Kentucky State Fair finished its 11-day run with a flourish. The final day of the fair drew 9,000 more fairgoers than the last day in 2012. That…