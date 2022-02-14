-
After Gov. Matt Bevin called a surprise legislative session on Monday afternoon, state lawmakers traveled to Frankfort and began working on a new attempt…
In Kentucky Senate District 32, which covers Bowling Green and Warren County, Democrat Jeanie Smith is a teacher and first time candidate challenging…
A lawmaker from south central Kentucky has been elected by his Republican colleagues to Senate leadership. State Senator Mike Wilson of Bowling Green will…
The sponsor of a so-called “religious freedom” bill says it may have to wait until 2018. Laurel County Republican Senator Albert Robinson said the bill…
The Kentucky Senate works this week to put its mark on a two year budget. Members have been reviewing spending and program needs the last few weeks, but…
The Kentucky general assembly is about a third of the way through the 2014 session. As is the case in most Kentucky legislative sessions, a great deal of…
The State Senate Republican Caucus has officially nominated Senator Robert Stivers for Senate president. Stivers’ new role won’t be official until it’s…
After more than a decade under the same leader, Senate Republicans are poised to choose their chamber's next president Tuesday in Frankfort. But…
Election day is two weeks away, and with only one competitive Congressional race (6th District with Congressman Ben Chandler and Andy Barr) and no…
The Judicial Nominating Commission that could recommend Republican Senate President David Williams for a circuit judgeship in southern Kentucky is set to…