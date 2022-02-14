Kentucky Secretary of State

-
Kentuckians who want to switch political parties ahead of the 2022 primary elections have until the end of the year to do so.Kentucky’s Republican Party…
Any registered voter in Kentucky fearful of contracting or spreading COVID-19 was eligible to request an absentee ballot, but many of those ballots…
Friday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election. Any registered voter in Kentucky who is concerned about being exposed to the…
The Kentucky Board of Elections has approved Warren County’s plans for the Nov.3 general election. Warren County usually has 88 precincts open for…
Secretary of State Michael Adams says Kentucky election officials need more than $5 million in additional funding to run the upcoming General Election…
While official results of Kentucky’s primary election won’t be known until early next week, both parties are calling the voting process a win. Republican…
Kentuckians head to the polls on Tuesday to select party nominees for the presidency and U.S. Senate, as well as some state legislative seats. The June 23…
A group of Kentucky voters, including a state lawmaker, has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams.…
Incoming Secretary of State Michael Adams says he wants to “clean” Kentucky’s voter rolls and get the legislature to pass a voter ID law before next…
Some political observers may be scratching their heads over how a reliably red state that embraces President Donald Trump chose a Democrat over the…