Public Service Commission Chairman Kent Chandler told state lawmakers Wednesday the utility regulatory agency doesn’t have the staff or resources to…
All utilities regulated by the Kentucky Public Service Commission are being ordered to temporarily suspend disconnections for non-payment to provide some…
Amid last year’s fight over net-metering legislation, a lobbyist working on behalf of utilities asked the regulatory agency that oversees utilities to…
Kentucky utility regulators have opened a review into the financial assistance programs that help low-income families pay their gas, water and electric…
Coal lobbyists have enlisted the help of Kentucky state utility regulators in asking federal officials to weigh in on a Trump administration plan to bail…