Kentucky pension

Representatives of state employees, teachers and police officers aren’t happy with Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal to offer less-generous retirement plans and…
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to slash some spending by more than 17 percent this year to prevent a $200 million shortfall and protect the state's…
More state workers retired last month than the year before amid concerns that the legislature and Gov. Matt Bevin will make changes to state retirement…
An attempt at mediation between state lawmakers and a Louisville mental health nonprofit over its bankruptcy has yielded little progress. Earlier this…
State lawmakers are calling for more transparency in how the state’s largest pension fund invests its money into secretive hedge funds and private…
A Kentucky city is suing the state's public pension system over its investment of county employees' retirement money into "risky" hedge funds.An attorney…
A group of Kentucky lawmakers has a new summer assignment: shoring up the state’s failing pension systems. At least two of Kentucky’s six pension plans…