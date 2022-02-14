-
Some Kentucky hospitals stretched thin by the latest COVID-19 surge are turning to outside help to keep operations flowing. Eleven AmeriCorps volunteers…
-
The Kentucky National Guard is following a Department of Defense mandate that says all service members must be vaccinated against COVID-19.The Guard…
-
The state will not bring criminal charges against the Kentucky National Guard soldiers and Louisville Metro Police Department officers who shot at and…
-
Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard troops are in Washington D.C. this week to provide support for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-Elect Joe…
-
An armed counter protest to “restore order” in Louisville scheduled for Saturday is organized by a member of the Kentucky National Guard, according to…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear says he doesn’t regret sending the National Guard to Louisville to assist with the city’s response to protests over racism and police…
-
As Hurricane Dorian threatens the U.S. mainland, Kentucky is sending help to its neighbors to the south. The American Red Cross has sent more than two…
-
Changes to the Kentucky National Guard’s code of justice have enabled military police to better deal with sexual assault occurring within their ranks.The…
-
Officials say two Kentucky National Guard members were killed and two were injured in a single-car accident in North Dakota, where the troops were…
-
A Kentucky National Guard firefighting team is returning to Greenville on Tuesday, on the 11th anniversary of 9/11 and a year to the day since the…