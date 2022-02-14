Kentucky legislature

-
The Kentucky state Capitol is no longer under lockdown.The Capitol was secured on Tuesday morning after a man being chased by police fled to Capitol…
Lawmakers say they want to do more to prevent child abuse in Kentucky after years of troubling reports ranking the state as one of the worst for child…
When Kentucky lawmakers convene in January, they’ll be asked to consider removing a barrier to live organ donation. A bill pre-filed for the 2022 session,…
Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne said in a statement issued Thursday that he “takes all allegations of a hostile work environment seriously” after…
The Kentucky general assembly is about a third of the way through the 2014 session. As is the case in most Kentucky legislative sessions, a great deal of…
Kentucky received straight Fs on the 2014 “State of Tobacco Control” report published Wednesday by the American Lung Association. The study looked at four…
A Union County lawmaker who resigned last week still faces the possibility of censure from his colleagues if allegations that he sexually harassed…
An embattled lawmaker who had been accused of sexual harassment by legislative staffers has resigned.Democratic state Rep. John Arnold of Sturgis…
Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo will appoint a special committee to investigate sexual harassment complaints against a state lawmaker from…
A legislative redistricting bill has cleared a House committee and is scheduled for a vote on the House floor on Wednesday.The House State Government…