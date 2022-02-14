Kentucky Judicial Branch

-
The head of the Kentucky Supreme Court says the past 14 months have been the most challenging in the history of the modern court system. However, as…
Instead of tackling a comprehensive plan to reshuffle judgeships around Kentucky to alleviate overworked judges, the state legislature is poised to pass a…
The chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court is asking lawmakers to reorganize the state’s judicial districts to help alleviate heavy caseloads in some…
After a year of budget cuts to Kentucky's court system, Chief Justice John Minton said furloughs won't happen in the next year, but he is asking lawmakers…