Kentucky Industrial Hemp Commission

Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner says a legal opinion from the USDA provides much needed certainty for the hemp industry. The U.S. Department of…
More than 4,000 acres of hemp seed will go into the ground in Kentucky this spring.Growers will oversee industrial hemp pilot projects for the third…
Hemp has turned into a legitimate test crop in Kentucky after a legal battle over imported seeds. Researchers are planting seeds to start gauging the…
Kentucky’s Industrial Hemp Commission is serving notice to the federal government that it plans to move forward with creating regulations for hemp…
The chairman of Kentucky's Industrial Hemp Commission believes it's just a matter of time before the crop is once again legal in the U.S.Brian Furnish…
Kentucky's industrial hemp supporters lashed out Thursday against a last-minute amendment to the hemp bill that's been under consideration this year in…
The recent talk in Frankfort about legalizing industrial hemp hasn't convinced the head of the Kentucky Narcotic Officer's Association. Tommy Loving, who…
For supporters of legalizing hemp, it's a case of good news and bad news.The good news? A bill filed in the Kentucky legislature that would allow farmers…
As Kentucky and federal lawmakers consider legalizing industrial hemp, the chair of the University of Kentucky's agriculture economics department notes…
The second meeting of the state’s Industrial Hemp Commission will include picking out some details of panel’s efforts. The commission, chaired by…