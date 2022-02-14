-
A new historical marker is being unveiled this weekend in Bowling Green.The Kentucky Historical Society will officially dedicate the marker at The…
The head of WKU Special Collections, Jonathan Jeffrey, has won the 2014 Kentucky History Award for his role leading the JFK Memory Project. The effort…
Two women from Barren County who played significant roles in the fields of flight and education are being honored this weekend. The Kentucky Historical…
The Kentucky Historical Society is forming a new relationship with the Smithsonian Institution.Historical Society officials say the affiliation will…
Kentucky author Wendell Berry has donated his papers to the Kentucky Historical Society, saying he wants to honor the late historian Thomas Clark, for…
The Kentucky Historical Society is releasing a smartphone app so users can find out more about the state's historic sites. The Explore Kentucky History…
A partnership between the Kentucky Historical Society and Kentucky schools is in the works, with help from a $110,000 grant from the Institute of Museum…
More than two dozen 19th century letters have been acquired by the Kentucky Historical Society, which says the handwritten documents offer a look at…