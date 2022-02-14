-
Small museums across Kentucky are a vital part of the state's tourism industry. Like so many other institutions, these specialized museums are facing the…
-
Four former Western Kentucky University athletes are being inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in Elizabethtown.Dwight Smith,…
-
The city of Elizabethtown will be responsible for testing and any abatement necessary at the historic church that’s set to become part of the Kentucky…
-
Plans to give the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame a permanent home continue moving forward. The man spearheading the project, Mike Pollio,…