-
Life on the farm, especially the family farm, often brings to mind images of hard physical work, balanced by the independence and peace of a rural…
-
Students from Future Farmers of America in Daviess and Henderson counties are bringing to the stage some of today’s mental health challenges faced by farm…
-
Spring is casting its welcome sense of hope across the Bluegrass State, especially among farmers.A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture…
-
Rick Murdock drives past his neighbors on rural back roads in southwest Calloway County, Kentucky, most days in his pickup truck, where he’ll pass by some…
-
Businesses in Kentucky and throughout the country continue to walk a fine line when it comes to welcoming customers, while also enforcing state and local…
-
Sales receipts for Kentucky farmers reached record levels in 2013. The statistics were made available this week by the National Agriculture Statistics…