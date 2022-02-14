-
Half of all the public drinking water systems tested in a new report from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet are showing evidence of PFAS…
Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet has fired its opening salvo in the fight over a proposed gas pipeline through Bernheim Forest.Louisville Gas &…
State officials are closer to learning the cause of a massive fish kill in the Gasper River in south central Kentucky.Investigators previously found…
A new study gave Kentucky poor marks for the safety of its drinking water. The Natural Resources Defense Council says the commonwealth has the…
The secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet has provided hints — but few specifics — of how state budget cuts will affect his…