Kentucky dropout age

Kentucky teenagers and administrators are bracing themselves for a new state dropout law that will go into effect on July 1 in most school districts.The…
State officials are celebrating in the Capitol with an event to recognize 120 Kentucky school districts that have voted to raise the dropout age to…
The superintendent of Warren County Public Schools says the new dropout policy that will be implemented statewide creates increased challenges for…
Kentucky is inching closer to a mandatory increase in the dropout age for public school students. As of Tuesday, 92 school districts had adopted the new…
In the first 48 hours since a new law took effect, 54 school districts in Kentucky have voted to raise the high school dropout age to 18. Ninety-six…
A new poll shows that an overwhelming majority of Kentucky parents favor moving the dropout age to 18.Currently, students can drop out of school at 16…
Should Kentucky high schoolers have to wait until the age of 18 before they can legally drop out?Gov. Steve Beshear thinks so, and he is vowing to again…
Advocates for raising the dropout age in Kentucky have a new hope heading into the next legislative session. Currently, Kentucky law allows 16-year-olds…