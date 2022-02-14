-
Seven retired thoroughbreds and one miniature horse who have been living at Old Friends farm at Kentucky Downs will be moving to Georgetown on Thursday,…
Kentucky Downs is being sold and its new owners are pledging improvements and expansions at the Simpson County horse-racing track.Kentucky Racing…
The owners of a southern Kentucky horse racing track want to expand their Simpson County facility and build a new one near Fort Campbell.Kentucky Downs…
Ellis Park horse track in Henderson is increasing its daily race totals to more than $200,000 this summer, with a big boost from Kentucky Downs.The…
Churchill Downs is considering dropping September racing in 2015 if required to share racing dates with Kentucky Downs.Track president Kevin Flannery told…
The Kentucky Supreme Court says the state can’t collect pari-mutuel taxes on instant racing games.However, the Courier-Journal reports the high court also…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal concerning Instant Racing games being used at two racetracks in the listening area of WKU Public…