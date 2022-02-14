-
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association is awaiting approval of its 30-page proposal submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear in advance of the June 8 reopening date…
The Kentucky Distillers Association has added four distilleries to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, bringing the total to 20.Those 20 distilleries…
A decade ago, bourbon barons poured bottles of their precious amber liquid on the Kentucky Capitol steps to protest a looming tax hike. On Wednesday,…
Kentucky distillers, wineries and liquor retailers can now ship wine and spirits across state lines after the legislature passed the “bourbon without…
Kentucky's whiskey makers are toasting a new milestone in bourbon tourism.The Kentucky Distillers' Association says more than one million guests visited…
Kentucky’s distillers want to be able to sell drinks by the glass, just like wineries and breweries.Current state law prohibits distilleries from selling…
Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail is celebrating another record-breaking year in attendance. The Trail’s nine participating distilleries greeted 627,032 visitors…
Seven distilleries have joined the Kentucky Distillers' Association and the president of the organization says the KDA is poised for even more growth next…
The amount of bourbon produced by Kentucky distillers has topped 1 million barrels for the first time in nearly 40 years.Officials with the Kentucky…
One of the big issues Kentucky lawmakers are expected to take up in the next legislative session is an overhaul of the state tax code. It's something that…