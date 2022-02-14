Kentucky Department of Agriculture

-
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and a central Kentucky agri-tourism business are going to court over Governor Andy Beshear's executive action…
-
Inside Winkin’ Sun Hemp Company in downtown Wheeling, West Virginia, store owner Doug Flight tries to position himself in front of a camera crew.His…
-
Western Kentucky farmer Judy Wilson says her family is a bit of a sundry bunch.“We love the farm, but we also love all the nature,” she said.Wilson is…
-
Chefs are working with schools in eight Kentucky counties to increase the use of fresh food from local farmers. The goal is to create healthier and more…
-
Kentucky Agriculture Department officials say they're seeing progress toward ending a stalemate with the federal government over a shipment of hemp seeds…
-
An auction that sold off items from a failed fuel and pesticide testing lab run by the Agriculture Department has netted the state $1.65 million dollars.…
-
The state Personnel Board has voted to investigate multiple merit system and employee abuses that allegedly took place in the Kentucky Department of…