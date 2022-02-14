-
Kentucky’s workforce diversity is growing, but there are still significant incomes disparities between racial and ethnic groups, according to a new report…
New research shows the number of Kentucky high school students enrolling in dual credit courses has increased more than 75 percent in recent years. Higher…
Kentucky’s colleges and universities are producing more degrees in science, technology, engineering, math and health care. The state has surpassed a…
College graduation rates are rising in Kentucky despite declining enrollment at institutions of higher education. That means more students who start…
A report from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education shows the state is on pace to meet a 2030 goal of having 60% of the adult population with a…
The new head of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says he expects colleges and universities to re-evaluate their course offerings just as…
The group that oversees higher education in Kentucky has announced three finalists to become its next president. The Council on Postsecondary Education is…
Employees of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities will continue to receive tuition assistance in the upcoming fall semester, despite the end of a…
Kentucky’s college freshmen this fall are being urged to take 15 credit hours to become nearly twice as likely to graduate on time. A new policy brief by…
The board that governs higher education in Kentucky is considering a proposal to change the minimum guidelines for admission to public colleges and…