Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Kentucky health officials are suggesting revisions to a proposed regulation that would have dramatically increased food safety inspection fees for some…
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration hired a physician to lead the state’s infectious disease office just months after the Department of Veterans Affairs…
Child advocates in Kentucky say a new federal law aims to help at-risk families and prevent youth from entering the foster care system.While it doesn't…
A proposal by Kentucky health officials to ban tattooing over scars is drawing criticism from some doctors and tattoo artists.As currently written, the…
Kentucky is hoping to keep more kids at home with their families whenever possible — even when previously they might have been removed because of abuse or…
Governor Matt Bevin on Thursday appointed Adam Meier as secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which is responsible for running almost…
State officials say too many people are getting disability benefits in Kentucky, citing a new state report that shows disability enrollment has far…
Daviess County is expecting a record turnout on Election Day that could go as high as 70 percent of registered voters.Daviess County’s chief election…
Thousands of Kentucky residents have two months to look for work or job training to keep their food stamp benefits. Anya Weber of the Kentucky Cabinet for…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has heard arguments in a records dispute between the Council on Developmental Disabilities and the state Cabinet for Health and…