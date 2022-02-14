-
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association is awaiting approval of its 30-page proposal submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear in advance of the June 8 reopening date…
The Kentucky Distillers Association has added four distilleries to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, bringing the total to 20.Those 20 distilleries…
Part of a bourbon warehouse in Daviess County collapsed during a thunderstorm.The partial collapse of the O.Z. Tyler Distillery rickhouse in Owensboro was…
Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky has reached a milestone by welcoming its 1 millionth visitor.The distillery in Frankfort says the unsuspecting…
A ten-county region in southern Kentucky is seeing the biggest increase in tourism revenue in the state.The region including Warren, Barren, Simpson, and…
Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail is celebrating another record-breaking year in attendance. The Trail’s nine participating distilleries greeted 627,032 visitors…
Kentucky bourbon makers are churning out larger volumes of whiskey being stored for aging.The Kentucky Distillers' Association said Tuesday the state's…
Nearly 2.5 million people from around the world visit distilleries across the Kentucky Bourbon Trail each year. WKU Public Radio photojournalist Abbey…
Kentucky added over 1,700 jobs in the tourism sector last year, bringing the total number of commonwealth residents employed in the tourism industry to…
Kentucky’s bourbon distillers are celebrating a record number of visitors in 2013.The eight facilities that make up the Kentucky Bourbon Trail saw a 12…