-
The pastor of a Bowling Green church is the new president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Tom James of Eastwood Baptist Church was elected to a…
-
The Kentucky Baptist Convention has produced two television ads to promote church attendance.Baptist Convention Executive Director Paul Chitwood unveiled…
-
The Board of Trustees for Campbellsville University says it is moving forward with a plan to phase out of its existing relationship with the Kentucky…
-
The Campbellsville University Board of Regents was set to meet today to further explore efforts to change the way it selects board members – including a…
-
An Arkansas megachurch pastor is the new president of the Southern Baptist convention. The Rev. Ronnie Floyd received 52% of votes from delegates to the…
-
The Kentucky Baptist Convention is speaking out against expanded gambling in a new radio ad aimed at stirring grassroots opposition to legalizing…