Kenneth A. Keith

The latest status hearing in the triple murder case against Kenneth Keith has only led to another one. The next hearing is now set for October 7th.…
A man accused of killing three people inside a central Kentucky pawnshop last year now faces a lawsuit filed by the mother of one of the victims. Barbara…
The attorney for a Pulaski County pastor accused of gunning down three people in a pawn shop says his client was not in the store on the day of the…
Police say a Pulaski County pastor has been arrested and charged with murder in the September 20th triple slaying at a Danville pawn shop.The…