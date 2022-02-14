-
Kentucky’s prescription drug monitoring program, known as KASPER, is partnering with Owensboro Health to speed up the time it takes physicians to get a…
President Donald Trump has called the opioid crisis a national health emergency, ravaging Appalachian states like Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.…
Health care providers in Kentucky have a new tool to gauge how their prescribing patterns compare with their peers. The state has launched a Prescriber…
A bill addressing issues with 2012's pill mill bill has cleared a state Senate committee, less than a day after it cleared the full House.The bill calls…
A leading advocate of Kentucky's new prescription pill law says he's ready to listen to doctors who want to change it. Kentucky Attorney General Jack…