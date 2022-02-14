-
The annual survey of the homeless in Kentucky called K-Count reveals that people often end up on the street or in a shelter because of relationship or…
-
Community groups and volunteers across Kentucky are taking part this week in the annual count of the homeless. In Kentucky it’s called K-Count, and most…
-
Groups across Kentucky are preparing to participate in the nationwide count of the homeless that takes place at the end of January. In advance of the…
-
The newly released figures from the statewide count of the homeless, called K-Count, show the number has increased by about 600 over the past three years.…