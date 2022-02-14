-
Kentucky’s top Republican and Democrat in Washington both voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but they diverge on whether to move forward…
So far two Democrats are running for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District seat with long-time Rep. John Yarmuth announcing he won’t run for reelection…
Kentucky’s lone Democrat in Congress, John Yarmuth, won’t run for reelection next year after 16 years in office, creating a likely contentious primary…
Parents across the country will begin receiving monthly payments Thursday as a part of an expansion of the child tax credit under the American Rescue…
State Representative Attica Scott announced Wednesday she plans to challenge veteran Democratic lawmaker U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth for his seat in…
Congressman John Yarmuth is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office, either by impeachment or the 25th Amendment, following the…
Kentucky’s lone Democrat in Congress is criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for sending lawmakers home for the August recess without…
During a House Budget Committee hearing on Tuesday climate scientists and expert witnesses warned Congress that climate change could cost the American…
Residents of Appalachian coal communities told a Congressional subcommittee Tuesday that the controversial mining practice known as mountaintop removal…
Kentucky's only Democratic congressman is poised to assume a committee chairmanship when his party takes control of the U.S. House, an expanded role that…