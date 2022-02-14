-
Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton made an impassioned plea for lawmakers to raise salaries for judicial branch employees on Tuesday. Speaking before the…
-
The Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court has announced plans to retire after serving 30 years on bench. In an interview on Wednesday with WKU…
-
The head of the Kentucky Supreme Court says the past 14 months have been the most challenging in the history of the modern court system. However, as…
-
Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton says that the state needs more money for drug courts and special courts that work with veterans and people with mental…
-
Kentucky’s chief justice of the Supreme Court says he expects bail reform to come up again in the state legislature. John Minton Jr. says the current…
-
A bill aimed at redirecting big legal cases away from a circuit judge who has drawn the ire of Republican leaders is on "life support" after a Kentucky…
-
A new family court judgeship for Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle counties has created a three-way race.A second family court judge is being added to the…
-
The chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court is asking lawmakers to reorganize the state’s judicial districts to help alleviate heavy caseloads in some…
-
The chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court is renewing his call to lawmakers to redraw judicial boundaries in the state to ease caseloads in local…
-
Kentucky would shift significant resources to its growing family court docket under a plan that would overhaul the state’s judicial system for the first…