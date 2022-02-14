-
Citing a rushed process through the legislature, Kentucky's budget director said Friday that a recently approved tax hike will lead to a $50 million…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin has ordered budget cuts of 1.3 percent this fiscal year to meet a shortfall.The Consensus Forecasting Group earlier this month revised the…
-
A panel of economists is more pessimistic about Kentucky’s tax revenue than it was a few months ago. The group revised downward its prediction of how much…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is asking for a redo of an analysis that says his proposed changes to the teacher pension system would cost taxpayers an…
-
Kentucky’s state budget director said Gov. Matt Bevin will soon enact mid-year budget cuts to help avoid a projected revenue shortfall at the end of the…
-
Kentucky’s state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall. State Budget Director John Chilton ordered the…