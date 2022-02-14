-
Kentucky lieutenant governor candidate Sannie Overly is scheduled to give a deposition this month in a sexual harassment case against a former lawmaker…
-
A former legislative staffer has added House Majority Whip Johnny Bell to an ongoing lawsuit, claiming Bell fired her because she was engaged in…
-
The newest member of the state House Democratic leadership team has terminated a woman who has a pending sexual harassment case against a former…
-
The Legislative Research Commission wants a mediator to be appointed in a sexual harassment case brought by two female staff members.The commission's…
-
In Frankfort, lawyers for the state are asking a judge not to allow the release of documents that could include information on sexual harassment in…
-
An audit of Kentucky's state government by the National Conference of State Legislatures is currently under “review” by political leaders in the…
-
Statehouse staffers who've filed lawsuits against a current state legislator and a former lawmaker want access to a report their attorney said may include…
-
Former Kentucky state Rep. John Arnold has filed an appeal in an ethics case in which he was found guilty of abusing his office by sexually harassing…
-
After a nearly seven-month investigation, Kentucky State Police say they have found no evidence that former Legislative Research Commission Executive…
-
After hours of deliberation and sparring with his defense attorney—not to mention the news media—a full quorum of the Kentucky Legislative Ethics…