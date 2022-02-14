-
After nearly four months of meetings and without interviewing a single witness or examining any evidence, the special House committee tasked with…
-
A Franklin Circuit Court Judge will decide which parties can be named in a sexual harassment lawsuit against the state and a former Kentucky lawmaker.Two…
-
The first hearing in the sexual harassment lawsuit against former state Rep. John Arnold and elements of Kentucky state government revolved Wednesday…
-
The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission has found probable cause that former Union County Representative John Arnold violated ethics rules three times…
-
Kentucky House lawmakers would have to undergo annual sexual harassment sensitivity training under a resolution approved Thursday after three legislative…
-
Credit Jonathan Meador, WFPL NewsRep. John A. Arnold, Jr. of SturgisEdit | Remove Two longtime Kentucky statehouse employees have filed ethics complaints…