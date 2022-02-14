-
An Owensboro city commissioner is launching a bid to replace State Senator Joe Bowen who is retiring at the end of the year. Democrat Bob Glenn has filed…
A state Senator from Owensboro who serves as co-chairman of Kentucky’s Public Pension Oversight Board won’t seek another term in office later this…
Kentucky’s troubled pension systems continue their downward slide. Plans covering teachers and state employees lost $1.8 billion this year, bringing the…
A top state pension executive told legislators on Wednesday that a bill requiring greater transparency of the pension systems for Kentucky’s public…
Legislation aimed at reducing Kentucky's debt is headed to the Senate floor. The measure seeks to lower overall debt over time. The bill limits general…
Legislation to bar state General Fund debt from exceeding 6% has been approved by the full Senate. Republican Senator Joe Bowen of Owensboro has been…
Legislation introduced in both the Kentucky House and Senate is designed to help keep aluminum smelter jobs in the northwestern Kentucky region of…
An effort to reform Kentucky's underfunded pension systems passed in its first hearing Wednesday from a state Senate committee meeting.Senate Bill 2 stems…