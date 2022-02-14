Jim Ramsey

-
A long-awaited forensic audit may provide some clarity Thursday afternoon in the University of Louisville’s quest to untangle its nonprofit’s web of…
-
The embattled former president of the University of Louisville stepped down Friday from his second job as president of the university’s foundation.James…
-
Former University of Louisville President James Ramsey's status with the UofL Foundation is sparking more debate among top officials.The Courier-Journal…
-
University of Louisville President James Ramsey has resigned his post, effective as of Wednesday, and will receive a $690,000 settlement to avoid…
-
University of Louisville’s president and its entire governing board are out.With scandals mounting and dissent growing, Gov. Matt Bevin announced the…
-
A major shakeup in leadership is taking place at the University of Louisville.Governor Matt Bevin today announced that University of Louisville President…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday withdrew a motion from former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear that would have dismissed a lawsuit accusing Beshear of breaking…
-
The presidents of Kentucky’s two largest universities have joined opposition to a boycott of Israeli academic institutions.The American Studies…
-
One of Kentucky’s most famous philanthropists has died in Louisville. Owsley Brown Frazier was 77. Frazier was the great-grandson of the distiller who…
-
The Family Foundation of Kentucky is criticizing members of the University of Louisville administration for their response to a controversy surrounding…