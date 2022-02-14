-
The superintendent of Simpson County schools is leaving his post to head up a statewide education group. Jim Flynn will become executive director of the…
Educators from across Kentucky will be at the state Capitol this week encouraging legislators to restore funding that’s been eliminated in the governor’s…
The Simpson County, Kentucky school district is requiring all students be college or career ready before getting their high school diploma.The state…
The incoming president of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents says he fully backs efforts to increase the state's dropout age to 18.Simpson…