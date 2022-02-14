-
Supporters of the University of Louisville’s purchase of the Jewish Hospital system have lowered their request for state funding from $50 million to $35…
Jewish Hospital’s former parent company is paying more than $10 million to settle multiple allegations of fraud at the Louisville facility. The claims…
Kentucky lawmakers again questioned University of Louisville’s decision to purchase Jewish Hospital and other assets it acquired from Kentucky One Health…
A state legislative hearing got heated Monday after lawmakers questioned the University of Louisville’s plan to acquire Jewish Hospital with help from the…
The University of Louisville is buying Jewish Hospital and other affiliated Louisville KentuckyOne health providers. But there are still a lot of unknowns…
The University of Louisville has announced plans to purchase the KentuckyOne hospital system with the assistance of a $50 million loan from the state’s…
The University of Louisville is buying the struggling Jewish Hospital and other affiliated KentuckyOne health facilities in Louisville. The deal hinges on…
The University of Louisville is in talks with the state for potential help in buying the flailing downtown Jewish Hospital and other affiliated Louisville…
Jewish Hospital announced last week that it was suspending its heart transplant program. Besides affecting about 32 patients on the heart transplant…
After more than two years of being up for sale, the future of Louisville’s Jewish Hospital is unclear. If the downtown hospital closes, it will leave…