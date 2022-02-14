-
The former chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party will be sent to federal prison on November 30th.A jury convicted Jerry Lundergan in 2019 for funneling…
Former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan has been sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined $150,000 for orchestrating a scheme to…
A federal jury in Kentucky has convicted the father of Kentucky’s secretary of state of funneling illegal corporate contributions to his daughter’s failed…
A monthlong trial neared its conclusion Wednesday for Kentucky Democratic stalwart Jerry Lundergan, who's accused of breaking federal law by funneling…
The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has hired a Washington-DC attorney to represent him in a federal case alleging he…
The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has pleaded not guilty in federal court to making illegal contributions to his…
Former Kentucky Democratic Party chairman Jerry Lundergan and Democratic strategist Dale Emmons have been indicted on federal charges of making illegal…