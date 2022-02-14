Jerry Baker

-
The estate of a longtime Western Kentucky University supporter is pledging a $10 million endowment for student scholarships.Annual investment earnings…
-
The job of determining how many paintings can be saved following a fire at a Bowling Green art museum continues.An estimated 90 percent of the Joe Downing…
-
Art lovers across the region are holding their breath and hoping that paintings damaged in a Bowling Green fire can be salvaged. The fire Thursday morning…
-
Update at 1:42 p.m.:Efforts are underway to determine what can be done to salvage artwork damaged by the Thursday morning fire at Bowling Green's Downing…