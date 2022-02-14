-
As protests against racism continue in cities around the globe, a statue of Jefferson Davis has been removed from the rotunda of the Kentucky State…
A statue of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy, will be removed from the Kentucky State Capitol.The Historic Properties Advisory…
Kentucky has altered a statue of Jefferson Davis in the state Capitol, removing a plaque that declared the only president of the Confederacy to be a…
The removal of an honorific plaque from a statue of Jefferson Davis in the state Capitol has been delayed as officials review whether they have the…
A plaque proclaiming Jefferson Davis as a hero and a patriot will be removed from Kentucky's Capitol, the latest effort to alter Confederate monuments…
A panel has unanimously voted to remove a plaque from a statue of Jefferson Davis at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda that labels the president of the…
Kentucky’s NAACP chapter is renewing efforts to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the state capitol rotunda after a deadly white supremacist rally…
An effort is underway in Kentucky to replace a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the Capitol Rotunda with a tribute to boxing legend…
A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis will remain in the Kentucky State Capitol building’s rotunda.The Historic Properties Advisory Commission…
Most Kentucky voters support keeping the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the state Capitol rotunda, according to Bluegrass Poll results…