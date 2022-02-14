Jefferson County Public Schools

-
The Jefferson County Board of Education is suing the marketing and business consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its alleged role in fueling the opioid…
-
In an effort to help Jefferson County Public School students work through traumatic events, the school district is expanding its training program to…
-
One seat on the Jefferson County Board of Education will soon be up for grabs after Board member Benjamin Gies announced his resignation Monday.The board…
-
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet filed a notice of removal Thursday, seeking to move a lawsuit Attorney General Andy Beshear and the Jefferson County Teachers…
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is blaming the shooting of a Louisville child on last month’s teacher sickouts.“While we had people pretending to be sick…
-
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he’ll take Gov. Matt Bevin to court if he doesn’t rescind subpoenas for information about teachers who…
-
The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted 4-3 in favor of an agreement with the Kentucky Department of Education. The settlement agreement avoids…
-
This week in Kentucky politics: the lawsuit over the new pension law was argued in court; Kentucky’s new commissioner of education laid out his…
-
The new leader of the Kentucky Department of Education laid out his priorities on Wednesday, including the creation of charter schools, improving student…
-
Kentucky Republicans aren’t all on the same page when it comes to a potential state takeover of Louisville’s public school system.Gov. Matt Bevin is in…