Western Kentucky University has hired Mike Sanford as the next head football coach. The 34-year-old Sanford has spent the past two seasons as Notre Dame's…
The head football coach at Western Kentucky University has accepted an offer to become the next head coach at Purdue. Jeff Brohm informed WKU Athletics…
For the second time in the last three seasons, the WKU football team will face Central Michigan in a bowl game. The Toppers learned Sunday afternoon…
One game and WKU's quarterback is already in the Conference USA record books. Brandon Doughty threw a school record six touchdown passes Friday night…
"It's an exciting time to be a Hilltopper."That's how first year head coach Jeff Brohm started off WKU football media day inside Houchens Industries-L.T.…
New WKU head football coach Jeff Brohm says he doesn’t think college football players should be paid. A recent court decision gave players at Northwestern…
WKU has a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Head coach Jeff Brohm has selected Cincinnati’s Tyson Helton to fill the role that Brohm…
WKU football is heading into a new conference with its third head coach in as many seasons. At a news conference Friday afternoon on campus, Jeff Brohm…
WKU will officially introduce Jeff Brohm as the school's next head football coach at a 3:30 p.m. news conference today at the Jack and Jackie Harbaugh…
Multiple media outlets are reporting that WKU offensive coordinator Jeff Brohm has been chosen to lead the Hilltopper's football team following the…