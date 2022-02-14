Jane Driskell

-
Kentucky is facing a $91 million budget shortfall, and one of the driving factors is a decline in a form of income primarily used by the nation’s…
-
Recent state revenue receipts show that Kentucky’s real income is falling short of projections and will lead to a multi-million dollar budget…
-
Kentucky officials said Tuesday the state will likely end the 2014 fiscal year with a multimillion-dollar shortfall.Gov. Steve Beshear will have to make…
-
Kentucky's general fund tax revenues increased 2.4 percent in March - enough to ward off a deficit but not enough to promise a surplus.State Budget…
-
As Kentucky lawmakers kick off the inaugural day of the 2014 General Assembly, the scope of the state's dire budgetary situation is coming into focus:…