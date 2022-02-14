-
In the wake of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony about his dismissal by President Donald Trump, Democrats and Republicans are both claiming…
Gov. Matt Bevin doesn’t want to share his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.After a press event Friday…
In the wake of President Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says a special prosecutor is not needed to…
A letter sent to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul from the FBI says the bureau has used domestic drones for surveillance in ten cases since 2006. The letter…
Kentucky’s junior U.S. Senator says he will put a hold on James Comey’s nomination as FBI director. Bowling Green Republican Rand Paul wants the agency to…
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is telling FBI director Robert Mueller that he will object to the nomination of his successor until he gets answers on…