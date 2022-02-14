-
A bill co-introduced last year by U.S. Rep. James Comer that aims to overhaul the finances of the United States Postal Service passed the U.S. House of…
Kentucky’s 1st District U.S Congressman James Comer helped to pass the house’s version of the federal farm bill Thursday. Rep. Comer was one of 213 votes…
Congressman James Comer of Kentucky's 1st District says he is 'ok' after a chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia…
Kentucky Congressman James Comer says he thinks the Senate needs to use the nuclear option in order to approve a long-term spending bill.Following a…
U.S. Congressman James Comer of Kentucky said the investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia has been a national distraction.The…
Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer reignited an old political rivalry this week by publicly releasing his personal income tax returns and questioning why…
Republicans in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District have nominated James Comer for a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield.The GOP held a…
Following Congressman Ed Whitfield’s resignation this week, both the Democratic and Republican candidates for his 1st District seat praised the lawmaker’s…
Four Republicans are vying to be the chosen “Washington outsider” in the primary race for U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield’s Western Kentucky district, which he has…
Campaign finance records filed last week reveal a late burst of six-figure donations to James Comer in his unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination…