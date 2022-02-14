-
Former WKU football coach Jack Harbaugh and his wife, Jackie, knew all along they would have a son coach the winning Super Bowl team.They also knew they'd…
-
Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens have good reason to be nervous as their teams prepare for Super Bowl Sunday. But nobody will have a…
-
History will be made next Sunday when Jim and John Harbaugh lead their teams into Super Bowl XLVII. The game will mark the first time ever two brothers…
-
Former WKU football coach Jack Harbaugh and his wife, Jackie, find themselves in an amazing position.They don't have one son coaching a team in the next…
-
It's not every day you run into a national championship-winning football coach. Jack Harbaugh and his wife, Jackie, are on WKU's campus Friday ahead of…